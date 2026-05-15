AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,184 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 194,344 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Adobe worth $184,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after buying an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after acquiring an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here