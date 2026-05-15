AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 213.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,197 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 204,307 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.38% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $203,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $532.86 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $496.61 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $574.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

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Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. The trade was a 29.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. This represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,612 shares of company stock valued at $22,525,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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