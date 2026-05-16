AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Linde were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $540.00.

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Linde Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $506.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.41. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $521.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.Linde's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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