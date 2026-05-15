AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $37.67 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,984 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,525 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Datadog worth $37,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $610,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $358,632.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,336.92. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $3,914,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,300,600.05. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 842,739 shares of company stock worth $121,023,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $202.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 533.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $205.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors remain encouraged by Datadog’s latest earnings beat: revenue came in at $1.01 billion and EPS was $0.60, both above estimates, while management also raised guidance for FY2026 and Q2 2026. That keeps the focus on accelerating demand and healthy execution after the report. Investors Can Find Comfort In Datadog's NASDAQ: DDOG Earnings Quality

Investors remain encouraged by Datadog’s latest earnings beat: revenue came in at $1.01 billion and EPS was $0.60, both above estimates, while management also raised guidance for FY2026 and Q2 2026. That keeps the focus on accelerating demand and healthy execution after the report. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment is still constructive, with analysts reiterating or lifting price targets after earnings, including Daiwa Securities raising its target to $240 and keeping a buy rating. That suggests investors see additional upside potential in DDOG. MarketScreener

Wall Street sentiment is still constructive, with analysts reiterating or lifting price targets after earnings, including Daiwa Securities raising its target to $240 and keeping a buy rating. That suggests investors see additional upside potential in DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame Datadog as an AI and enterprise software beneficiary rather than a SaaS slowdown name, which is helping sustain trading interest in the stock. The AI Fear Around Datadog Stock May Have Been Completely Wrong

Recent commentary continues to frame Datadog as an AI and enterprise software beneficiary rather than a SaaS slowdown name, which is helping sustain trading interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles also highlighted growing investor attention and upcoming conference presentations, but these items appear more like visibility catalysts than immediate fundamental changes. Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Several recent articles also highlighted growing investor attention and upcoming conference presentations, but these items appear more like visibility catalysts than immediate fundamental changes. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO Olivier Pomel and directors Amit Agarwal, Matthew Jacobson, and Yanbing Li, sold shares recently. Although many of the trades were under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, the size and timing of the sales may still pressure sentiment around DDOG. SEC filing

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

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