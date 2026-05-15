AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $68.73 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 216,294 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in AppLovin were worth $68,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,724,000 after buying an additional 76,101 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the company's stock worth $25,614,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APP. Zacks Research cut AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $664.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on APP

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total transaction of $2,497,645.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,638,275.26. This represents a 14.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 7.0%

APP opened at $485.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $446.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.33. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about AppLovin

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AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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