AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $11.93 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,779 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $11,927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total transaction of $889,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,340. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,024 shares of company stock worth $99,678,386 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.3%

FIX stock opened at $1,994.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,599.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,261.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $452.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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