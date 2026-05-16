AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 348.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.6%

ISRG stock opened at $421.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.63 and a 200-day moving average of $514.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.74 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $178,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,735,334. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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