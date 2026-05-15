AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 22,111 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,111 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in CME Group were worth $32,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,487,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CME Group by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,752 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $406,029,000 after buying an additional 777,571 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,648,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,802,366,000 after acquiring an additional 588,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Key CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $297.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $298.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.99. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.17 and a twelve month high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group's payout ratio is 44.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $2,489,421. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report).

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