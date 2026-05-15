AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 46,297 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,468 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 46,297 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $178,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:TSM opened at $417.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company's 50 day moving average price is $364.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its long-term forecast for the global semiconductor market to $1.5 trillion by 2030 , up from $1 trillion, saying AI and high-performance computing will drive most of that growth. The company also said it is expanding capacity aggressively with new wafer fabs and advanced packaging projects across multiple countries. Reuters article

TSMC raised its long-term forecast for the global semiconductor market to , up from $1 trillion, saying AI and high-performance computing will drive most of that growth. The company also said it is expanding capacity aggressively with new wafer fabs and advanced packaging projects across multiple countries. Positive Sentiment: Shares are also getting a lift from a broad AI and semiconductor rally , with Nvidia and other chip leaders strong and TSMC flashing buy signals in market coverage. Dow Jones Futures article

Shares are also getting a lift from a broad , with Nvidia and other chip leaders strong and TSMC flashing buy signals in market coverage. Positive Sentiment: News flow around robust AI demand, including TSMC’s strong monthly revenue trends and continued capital spending, is reinforcing expectations for sustained growth into 2026. Quiver Quantitative article

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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