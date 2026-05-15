AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 5,658 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,272 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of EMCOR Group worth $49,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $929.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $799.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $720.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.68 and a twelve month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $799.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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