AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 717,944 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,026 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 717,944 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.19% of General Motors worth $136,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $251,850,000 after buying an additional 1,927,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 270.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $158,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $12.64 from $11.81, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations. It also lifted estimates for Q2 2026 and FY2027, which may be supporting sentiment around GM’s profit outlook.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $12.64 from $11.81, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations. It also lifted estimates for Q2 2026 and FY2027, which may be supporting sentiment around GM’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: GM’s Ultium Cells Ohio plant is reportedly recalling some workers after a production halt in January, a sign that battery operations may be stabilizing and could improve EV supply-chain execution.

GM’s Ultium Cells Ohio plant is reportedly recalling some workers after a production halt in January, a sign that battery operations may be stabilizing and could improve EV supply-chain execution. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly planning to discontinue Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks. That could help GM focus resources on better-performing products, but it may also reflect portfolio pruning rather than a major growth catalyst.

GM is reportedly planning to discontinue Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks. That could help GM focus resources on better-performing products, but it may also reflect portfolio pruning rather than a major growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: GM recently paid a record penalty tied to California privacy-law violations, and a separate report says the company agreed to a $12.75 million settlement over OnStar data collection and sales. These headlines add regulatory and reputational overhang.

GM recently paid a record penalty tied to California privacy-law violations, and a separate report says the company agreed to a $12.75 million settlement over OnStar data collection and sales. These headlines add regulatory and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: GM is also facing a lawsuit related to recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, which could create additional legal costs and keep quality-control issues in focus for investors.

General Motors Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of GM opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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