AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $74.30 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,106,203 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $74,304,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 55.4% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $157,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 256.8% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 47,170 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 942,817 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $121,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $53.46 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and outlined a longer-term plan for 4% to 6% annual adjusted revenue growth from 2026 to 2029, with adjusted operating margins expected to exceed 37% by 2029 and EPS topping $12.00 in 2029.

Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and outlined a longer-term plan for 4% to 6% annual adjusted revenue growth from 2026 to 2029, with adjusted operating margins expected to exceed 37% by 2029 and EPS topping $12.00 in 2029. Positive Sentiment: The company launched agentOS and announced a collaboration with OpenAI, signaling a push into agentic AI for banks that could improve efficiency for customers and open new product opportunities.

The company launched and announced a collaboration with OpenAI, signaling a push into agentic AI for banks that could improve efficiency for customers and open new product opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized the “One Fiserv” strategy, which is aimed at driving durable growth, stronger cash generation, and disciplined capital allocation, helping restore confidence in the turnaround narrative.

Management emphasized the “One Fiserv” strategy, which is aimed at driving durable growth, stronger cash generation, and disciplined capital allocation, helping restore confidence in the turnaround narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Fiserv also announced a joint venture with Bridgeport Partners for its ATM Managed Services, Cash & Logistics, and MoneyPass businesses, a move that may unlock value but still needs regulatory approval and closing conditions.

Fiserv also announced a joint venture with Bridgeport Partners for its ATM Managed Services, Cash & Logistics, and MoneyPass businesses, a move that may unlock value but still needs regulatory approval and closing conditions. Negative Sentiment: The 2026 outlook still calls for only 1% to 3% adjusted and organic revenue growth, which suggests near-term growth remains modest despite the more optimistic multi-year targets.

The 2026 outlook still calls for only 1% to 3% adjusted and organic revenue growth, which suggests near-term growth remains modest despite the more optimistic multi-year targets. Negative Sentiment: A recent analyst price-target cut to $40 from Rothschild & Co Redburn reflects lingering skepticism about the stock’s near-term recovery.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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