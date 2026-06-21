Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases 348,843 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 86,134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,248 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 348,843 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $30,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Cedarwood Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $951.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,000.19 and a 200 day moving average of $969.01. The company has a market cap of $421.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,061.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here