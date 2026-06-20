Auto Owners Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 12,488.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,024 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 517,877 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative.

Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock.

Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat.

Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat. Neutral Sentiment: Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move.

Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether Dell’s premium valuation leaves less room for upside after a sharp run.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $288.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,476,318 shares of company stock worth $1,490,167,546. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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