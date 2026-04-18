Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK is Ninety One North America Inc.'s 6th Largest Position

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,051 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 3.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.14% of Autodesk worth $90,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,414,239 shares of the software company's stock worth $6,802,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,125,988,000 after buying an additional 564,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,726,105 shares of the software company's stock valued at $881,704,000 after buying an additional 79,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,683 shares of the software company's stock valued at $799,792,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,019,358 shares of the software company's stock worth $641,489,000 after acquiring an additional 80,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

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Autodesk Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $246.00 target price (down from $331.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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