Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,755 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company's stock valued at $48,661,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,649 shares of the software company's stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company's stock valued at $41,510,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company's stock valued at $27,002,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,765,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Autodesk Trading Down 2.6%

Autodesk stock opened at $244.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. Autodesk's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.93.

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About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report).

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