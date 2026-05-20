Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,245 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,216 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Autodesk worth $112,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 44,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280,515 shares of the software company's stock valued at $675,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,384 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $268,649,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 326.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 918,010 shares of the software company's stock valued at $291,624,000 after acquiring an additional 702,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 197.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,768 shares of the software company's stock valued at $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 604,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 51,159.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,596 shares of the software company's stock valued at $162,836,000 after acquiring an additional 511,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Arete Research dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Key Headlines Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average is $240.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. Autodesk's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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