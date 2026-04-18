Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,529 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $47,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 110 shares of the software company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $246.00 price target (down from $331.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk
Autodesk Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $242.02 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.00.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Autodesk News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Autodesk from "Hold" to "Strong Buy," which can drive buying interest from retail and quantitative funds that follow Zacks ranks. Zacks.com
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy, adding institutional brokerage support that often increases visibility and can lead to incremental flows from investors following sell‑side calls. Jefferies initiates coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Autodesk and Globant expanded their Tandem digital‑twin partnership, accelerating enterprise adoption of Autodesk’s Tandem platform across airports, smart buildings and manufacturing — a potential revenue/implementation tailwind for cloud services. Globant And Autodesk Deepen Digital Twin Push
- Positive Sentiment: Industry research forecasts strong GIS market growth through 2033 and names Autodesk as a leading vendor, supporting long‑term TAM expansion for spatial analytics, digital twins and cloud offerings. Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Report
- Positive Sentiment: Autodesk donated $1.95M to Howard University to expand a construction engineering program and makerspace — a small but positive ESG/talent pipeline and PR event. Autodesk Donates $1.95 Million
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent headlines noted Autodesk “beat the market upswing” in intraday moves, reflecting near‑term momentum but not new fundamentals. Autodesk Beats Stock Market Upswing
- Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces list Autodesk among robotics/physical‑AI candidates and mention it in broader investor roundups (visibility, sector placement) — helpful for thematic flows but not a direct catalyst. Top Robotics Stocks With Strong Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles referencing Michael Burry and various stock picks or a head‑to‑head survey mentioning Autodesk create noise but provide little concrete position data tied to ADSK buying/selling. Michael Burry Just Snapped Up These Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: 247wallst published a short‑candidate comparison arguing Snowflake is a better short than Autodesk, keeping valuation/short‑seller narratives alive and potentially pressuring sentiment among value/short‑bias investors. Autodesk vs Snowflake: Short Candidate Analysis
Autodesk Company Profile
(Free Report
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Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.
The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Further Reading
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