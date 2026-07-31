Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,394 shares of the software company's stock after selling 29,858 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Autodesk worth $78,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.40.

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Autodesk Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $234.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.50 and a 1 year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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