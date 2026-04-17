Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the software company's stock after selling 28,727 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings in Autodesk were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $243.16 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.10 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $239.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (down from $331.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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