Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Stock Holdings Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,391 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 759 shares of the software company's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 893 shares of the software company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.40.

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Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.50 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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