Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Position Increased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,058 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $51,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $214.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $248.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.92 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.16 and a 1-year high of $315.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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