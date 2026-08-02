Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Position Trimmed by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $272.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.62, for a total value of $641,206.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,565,889.20. This represents a 19.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $266.46 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.60. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.16 and a 12-month high of $315.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 71.34% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.120-12.340 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. ADP reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.59 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.47 billion topped estimates of $5.44 billion and increased 6.8% year over year. Management’s fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $12.12–$12.34 also supports the bullish outlook. ADP’s Q2 CY2026 sales beat estimates

ADP reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.59 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.47 billion topped estimates of $5.44 billion and increased 6.8% year over year. Management’s fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $12.12–$12.34 also supports the bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets following the earnings report. Guggenheim increased its target to $300 and upgraded ADP to “buy.” BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $305, while Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $287, $286, $285 and $283, respectively. These revisions indicate improved confidence in ADP’s earnings outlook. BMO Capital Markets increases ADP price target

Guggenheim increased its target to $300 and upgraded ADP to “buy.” BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $305, while Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $287, $286, $285 and $283, respectively. These revisions indicate improved confidence in ADP’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: A new buy recommendation adds further support. Commentary following the earnings release described ADP’s valuation as reasonable after its strong long-term performance and maintained a constructive view of the stock. Automatic Data Processing new buy recommendation

Commentary following the earnings release described ADP’s valuation as reasonable after its strong long-term performance and maintained a constructive view of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Most analysts remain cautious despite higher targets. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo maintained neutral, equal-weight or hold ratings, suggesting that much of the earnings improvement may already be reflected in ADP’s valuation.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo maintained neutral, equal-weight or hold ratings, suggesting that much of the earnings improvement may already be reflected in ADP’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: An executive sold shares. Vice President David Kwon sold 2,414 shares for approximately $641,207, reducing his ownership by about 20%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary bearish signal. SEC insider transaction filing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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