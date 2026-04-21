Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,689 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $67,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.2% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 335 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $262.00 to $214.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $273.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $202.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,585,295.80. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,596,098. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,809 shares of company stock worth $410,410 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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