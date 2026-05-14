Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,775 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.2% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 335 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $208.63 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is presently 63.43%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $253.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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