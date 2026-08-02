AutoNation, Inc. $AN Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN - Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,617 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,475 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of AutoNation worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $213.22 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $176.62 and a one year high of $235.81.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.47%.The company's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.91, for a total transaction of $512,275.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $298,348.96. This trade represents a 63.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about AutoNation

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $208.00 to $202.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on AutoNation from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $269.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of AutoNation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

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