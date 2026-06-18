Avala Global LP Has $223.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Avala Global LP increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,905 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 440,805 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 10.7% of Avala Global LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avala Global LP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $255.43 and its 200 day moving average is $233.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here