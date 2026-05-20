Avalon Advisory Group Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Avalon Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.1% of Avalon Advisory Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avalon Advisory Group's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.00 and a 200-day moving average of $188.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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