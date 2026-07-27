Avalon Trust Co Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Avalon Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 15,866 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co's holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,193,037 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $45,625,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,534,239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,108,183 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $21,630,861,000 after buying an additional 3,218,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $319.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.82 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here