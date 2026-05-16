Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 14,659 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 977.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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