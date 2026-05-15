Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,908 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for UPS in several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027, suggesting analysts still see earnings resilience in parts of the business.

Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for in several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027, suggesting analysts still see earnings resilience in parts of the business. Positive Sentiment: A separate bullish article highlighted UPS as a potential value opportunity, noting its relatively low trailing and forward P/E multiples versus its stock price and earnings outlook. Article: Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

A separate bullish article highlighted as a potential value opportunity, noting its relatively low trailing and forward P/E multiples versus its stock price and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented on UPS in a broader market discussion, emphasizing that he favors growth stocks over yield-focused names; this was more commentary than a direct fundamental catalyst. Article: Jim Cramer on United Parcel

Jim Cramer commented on in a broader market discussion, emphasizing that he favors growth stocks over yield-focused names; this was more commentary than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: United Parcel disclosed that board member Kevin M. Warsh resigned following his Federal Reserve appointment, which is notable governance news but not clearly a major operating driver. Article: United Parcel Board Member Resigns Following Fed Appointment

United Parcel disclosed that board member Kevin M. Warsh resigned following his Federal Reserve appointment, which is notable governance news but not clearly a major operating driver. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered UPS earnings estimates for Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that profit growth could slow over the next few years.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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