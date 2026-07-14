Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,062 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,521 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $133.75 and a one year high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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