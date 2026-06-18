Aventail Capital Group LP Acquires 2,355 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get STRL alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of STRL stock opened at $838.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.82. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.20 and a 52 week high of $1,005.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $701.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.02.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sterling Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sterling Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Sterling Infrastructure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here