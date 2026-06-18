Aventail Capital Group LP Reduces Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Aventail Capital Group LP lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,825 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in Vistra were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,227. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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