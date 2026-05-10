Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Avery Dennison worth $30,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $2,546,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 143,826 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,159,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.3%

AVY stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is 42.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $3,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,714,240.36. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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