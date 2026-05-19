Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 18,906 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,153.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,545 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citic Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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