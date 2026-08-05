Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial set a $370.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $420.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Phillip Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $401.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $327.35 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $385.73 and its 200-day moving average is $395.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.10, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.83. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.38 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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