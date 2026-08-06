Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,515 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $354.03 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $334.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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