Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly results: Second-quarter sales and revenues rose 24% year over year to $20.5 billion, Caterpillar’s first quarter above $20 billion. Adjusted profit per share was $8.17, well above the roughly $6.22 analyst consensus, while reported profit per share was $7.77 versus $4.62 a year earlier. Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter sales and revenues rose 24% year over year to $20.5 billion, Caterpillar’s first quarter above $20 billion. Adjusted profit per share was $8.17, well above the roughly $6.22 analyst consensus, while reported profit per share was $7.77 versus $4.62 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a major catalyst: Strong orders for power-generation equipment, engines and generators supporting data centers helped drive earnings growth. Construction and mining equipment demand also contributed to higher volume and pricing. Caterpillar lifts 2026 sales growth target on strong data center demand after quarterly profit beat

Strong orders for power-generation equipment, engines and generators supporting data centers helped drive earnings growth. Construction and mining equipment demand also contributed to higher volume and pricing. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded outlook and broadening momentum: Management now expects full-year revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens, improving on its previous low-double-digit forecast. The company also highlighted a record order backlog and strength across multiple end markets. Caterpillar Stock Jumps, Lifting Dow, as Company Sees Broadening Momentum

Management now expects full-year revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens, improving on its previous low-double-digit forecast. The company also highlighted a record order backlog and strength across multiple end markets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns support sentiment: Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion for dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, underscoring strong cash generation.

Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion for dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, underscoring strong cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Investor considerations: CAT’s valuation is elevated after the rally, and future performance remains exposed to the cyclicality of construction and mining markets as well as the sustainability of AI data-center spending. The earnings call’s emphasis on “broadening momentum” helps offset, but does not eliminate, those risks. Caterpillar Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,180. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,444 shares of company stock worth $32,335,679. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $966.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Up 6.0%

NYSE:CAT opened at $879.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $922.93 and a 200-day moving average of $815.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.46 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $1.95. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $20.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here