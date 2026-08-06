Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 49,501 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 49,501 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $840,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,074 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $858,294,000 after acquiring an additional 942,536 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19,623.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $173,623,000 after acquiring an additional 867,925 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $240.18 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.10 and a 200-day moving average of $223.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 346.82% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.44.

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Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

More Boeing News

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Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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