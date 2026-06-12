Aviva PLC Acquires 104,030 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,331 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,030 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aviva PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Palantir Technologies worth $336,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $131.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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