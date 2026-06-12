Aviva PLC Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,057 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 76,834 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.37% of NXP Semiconductors worth $203,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,954,739,000 after purchasing an additional 293,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,865,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,988,061 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,512,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,703,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,756 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,180,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $302.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $183.00 and a twelve month high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: NXP announced a quarterly interim dividend of $1.014 per share, underscoring management’s confidence in the company’s capital strength and long-term cash flow generation. NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend

NXP announced a quarterly interim dividend of $1.014 per share, underscoring management’s confidence in the company’s capital strength and long-term cash flow generation. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from a broader semiconductor rebound as the Nasdaq recovered, with investors rotating back into chips after recent rate-pressure concerns eased. Himax, NXP Semiconductors, and Impinj Shares Skyrocket, What You Need To Know

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,061,078 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here