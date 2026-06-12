Aviva PLC Has $183.45 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $183,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,858 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 99,026 shares of company stock valued at $39,447,281 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $412.13 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $439.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $389.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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