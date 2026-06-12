Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684,069 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 105,137 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $137,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Positive Sentiment: Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Article Title

Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Article Title

Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Neutral Sentiment: Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors.

Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors. Negative Sentiment: Uber filed suit against New York City over a new driver-retention rule, arguing it weakens safety controls and harms the platform’s ability to deactivate problematic drivers. The case introduces legal and regulatory uncertainty for the core ride-hailing business. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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