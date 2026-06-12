Aviva PLC Purchases 24,443 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,440 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe's Companies worth $113,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,201,329,000 after purchasing an additional 887,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $221.45 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.40 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.Lowe's Companies's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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