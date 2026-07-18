Avory & Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,204 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Avory & Company LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 245.4% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 6,721 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 544.9% during the first quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.27 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average is $235.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp set a $335.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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