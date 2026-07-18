Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires New Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,787 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 68,992 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 132,187 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $137.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $225.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.12.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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