Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,349 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $15,480,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.08% of NVR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 11 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, for a total transaction of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,487.50. This trade represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Trading Up 2.9%

NVR stock opened at $6,684.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,501.01 and a 12-month high of $8,618.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day moving average is $6,298.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6,822.78.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $94.83 earnings per share. NVR's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 372.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7,649.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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