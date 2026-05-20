Axecap Investments LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Axecap Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,868 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.9% of Axecap Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axecap Investments LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.06.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $194.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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