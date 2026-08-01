Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.2% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6%

QQQ opened at $687.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $551.68 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $715.63 and a 200 day moving average of $657.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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